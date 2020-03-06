‘Man v. Food’ Star Adam Richman Serves Up ‘Supperman’ For UKTV Network Dave

Man v. Food star Adam Richman is serving up a new culinary format for British broadcaster UKTV in which he will cook celebrities their pick for a last meal on Earth.

Entertainment One-owned producer Whizz Kid Entertainment is making the eight-part format for Dave, and it has been given the title Adam Richman: Supperman.

Richman will play host to a different celebrity each week. They will bring with them their favorite three-course meal, which Richman will taste and discuss. He will then go off in search of the finest ingredients to transform the dishes.

He said: “What I think sets this show apart from everything I have done in the past, is that I’ve been flying solo on all of my epic food journeys, and the itinerary was based upon my tastes. But here I’m joined by fun, passionate, celebrity foodies and the dishes I find will be based upon the things they love to cook and eat.”

Adam Richman: Supperman is executive produced by Lisa Chapman, Genevieve Dolittle and Tom Edwards, while Iain Coyle and Helen Nightingale are executive producers for UKTV. The show was commissioned by Coyle and Nightingale, as well as Dave director Luke Hales.

Chapman said: “This format has something for everyone – mouth-watering food, entertaining celebrities and of course the inimitable Adam Richman.”