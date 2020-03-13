Actors Fund Temporarily Closing Offices In LA, NY And Chicago Amid Pandemic, But Will Still Provide Assistance To Those In Need

The Actors Fund, the entertainment industry’s oldest charitable organization, will be closing its offices in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that it is “temporarily transitioning our in-person program offerings to online and phone meetings only for the coming weeks.”

Founded in 1882, the Fund, which provides a safety net to thousands of entertainment industry professionals – not just actors – will continue to operate all of its many services and programs, including emergency financial assistance, social work, career counseling, the Actors Fund Home in New Jersey, and affordable housing residences across the country. It also administers the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and Motion Picture Players Welfare Fund assistance to SAG-AFTRA members.

“As the situation with Coronavirus (COVID-19) evolves, The Actors Fund is continually evaluating how we can best promote the health and safety of our community while still providing access to our services,” the Fund says. “We value the opportunity to bring people together to learn and grow. But with everyone’s health and safety in mind, it’s become necessary to close our Los Angeles, New York and Chicago offices and temporarily transition our in-person program offerings to online and phone meetings only for the coming weeks.”

Those in need, the Fund said, “can visit our website to sign up for online seminars on career enrichment, financial wellness, health insurance, affordable housing and more. Call us for help if you need it.”