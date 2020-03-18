Actors’ Equity Offers New Streaming Contracts To Keep Regional Theaters Operating During Coronavirus Outbreak

As the coronavirus knocks out regional theaters all across the country, Actors’ Equity is making new streaming media agreements available to select regional producers to capture and make performances available online for one-time viewing to ticket-buyers in areas where there are limits on public gatherings.

“These new streaming agreements help protect the economic security of Equity members with additional weekly salaries and health care contributions,” said Actors’ Equity executive director Mary McColl. “When theaters go dark, actors and stage managers face tremendous economic uncertainty. A streaming agreement can be a win for everyone, from the audience to the actors and stage managers.”

The American Conservatory Theater (ACT) in San Francisco and the Berkeley Repertory Theater are among the theaters that have already announced they will use Equity’s temporary new streaming agreements. Producers interested in exploring whether they qualify can contact their regional Equity business representative.

The new streaming agreements do not cover Broadway productions, all of which have been shuttered. The union’s contract with Broadway producers “already has media capture provisions in it,” said a spokesman for Actors’ Equity.