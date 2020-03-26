‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Special Offers Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Florida Georgia Line And More

Chris Young performs at the 53RD ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on CBS. Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The live version of the Academy of Country Music Awards was kicked to September 16 by the coronavirus pandemic. But its scheduled television time slot will be filled with some down-home goodness, courtesy of a few of the genre’s superstars and the vast archives of the ACM.

ACM Presents: Our Country is a two-hour special featuring conversations and at-home acoustic performances, along with archival clips from the Academy of Country Music Awards’ 55-year history.

Confirmed performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. The special will be broadcast Sunday, April 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and on CBS All Access.

The show will also honor 10-time ACM Award winner Kenny Rogers with performances by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker.

The 55th ACM AWARDS, hosted for the first time by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award-winner Keith Urban, honors the industry’s accomplishments during the previous year. It was the first country music awards program held by a major organization, with its signature “hat” trophy first created in 1968.

The special is produced for television by dick clark productions. R.A. Clark, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Amy Thurlow are executive producers. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.