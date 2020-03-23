Academy Of Country Music Awards Sets New Airdate For Annual Ceremony

As Hollywood events, film premieres, festivals and award shows postpone and cancel in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a bit of good news has surfaced today as the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards has set a new live air date of September 16 at 8pm ET.

The ceremony, which will be hosted by 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban, will air on CBS, stream live and will be available on-demand on CBS All Access. Additional details about this year’s ceremony including venue and performers will be announced at a later date. The ACM Awards honors the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry.

The news comes after last week when it was announced that the special, ACM Presents: Our Country will air on April 5 at 8 pm ET, the original date and time slated for the ceremony. The new special will feature at-home acoustic performances with top country artists along with clips of their favorite ACM Awards moments. The special is produced for television by dick clark productions. R.A. Clark, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Amy Thurlow are executive producers. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.