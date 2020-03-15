Academy Of Country Music Awards Postpones 55th Annual Event, Targets September For Return

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, April 5th from Las Vegas is postponed. The show will be rescheduled to air on CBS in September at a date, time and venue to be determined.

“The ACM Awards® is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely.”

Refunds will be issued for tickets purchased for the ACM Awards and ACM Party for a Cause events, including ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off and ACM Beach Bash. Information on refunds will be posted to the ACM website and social accounts, the organization said.