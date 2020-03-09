ABC Orders Comedy Pilot ‘Kids Matter Now’ From Shana Goldberg-Meehan

ABC has handed a late pilot order to Kids Matter Now, a multi-camera comedy from Better with You creator Shana Goldberg-Meehan, CBS Television Studios and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written and executive produced by Goldberg-Meehan and to be directed by Christine Gernon (Speechless), Kids Matter Now centers on a diva boss with no patience for working parents who adopts a baby and has a change of heart, casting her mother-of-three assistant as an unlikely mentor and upending the office dynamics.

The pilot order for Kids Matter Now is for the regular pilot season despite coming after ABC recently gave a second-cycle pilot order to drama Triage.

ABC delayed pilot order confirmations for several comedies this season as it employed a different strategy. Four comedy scripts quietly received informal cast-contingent orders by the network early on. The other three — Home Economics, Untitled Emily Kapnek/Dean Holland (aka Wild Child) and Valley Trash — were able to cast their lead, lifting the contingency and getting firm pilot orders.

Kids Matter Now does not have an actress attached for the lead yet, but the project has been actively casting, sending an offer to at least one well-known comedy actress.

Goldberg-Meehan recently was a consulting producer on ABC/20th TV comedy series Speechless, and Gernon served as director/executive producer on the series created and executive produced by Goldberg-Meehan’s husband, Scott Silveri.

Friends alumna Goldberg-Meehan created and executive produced the ABC comedy series Better with You.