ABC Cancels ‘The Bachelor: Summer Games’ Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic, Follows Olympics Postponement

ABC has cancelled The Bachelor: Summer Games spin-off due to the Coronavirus global pandemic.

The network has pulled the plug on the show following the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, which has moved to 2021.

The show, which was never officially announced, was set to air against NBC’s coverage of the games and would be somewhat similar to The Bachelor: Winter Games, which aired in 2018 alongside the Winter Olympics.

The Bachelor: Summer Games was set to feature former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants from around the world and see them compete in challenges as well as find love. The 2018 winter version also featured guest appearances from the likes of figure skaters Tai Babilonia, Randy Gardner and Nancy Kerrigan.

This comes as ABC is also dealing with the production shutdown on The Bachelorette. The show was set to start production ahead of a May premiere but was shut down to the pandemic.

One bright spot of light for fans of Bachelor Nation is the fact that musical spin-off The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart will air next month. The show, which follows 20 single men and women — talented musicians or people whose lives and work revolve around music — searching for love through music, singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, will launch on April 13.