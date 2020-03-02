A24’s Fantasy Film ‘The Green Knight’ To Make World Premiere At SXSW

A24’s David Lowery fantasy adventure movie The Green Knight is making its world premiere at SXSW in Austin, TX on Monday, March 16 at 5:30pm at the Paramount Theatre.
Despite industry panic about the coronavirus, SXSW is indeed moving forward. Today’s news follows this morning’s announcement from SXSW about their “Conversations About America’s Future” political panel lineup which includes such speakers as Hillary Rodham Clinton, Anita Hill, Gretchen Carlson, Andrew Yang, among others.
Yesterday SXSW continued to back-up their statement from late last week, that the fest is working closely on a daily basis with local, state, and federal agencies to plan for a safe event. “As a result of their dialogue and the recommendations of Austin Public Health, the 2020 event is proceeding with safety as a top priority,” said the fest yesterday.
Green Knight is a bold and fresh spin on the timeless Arthurian legend and follows Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. The movie opens stateside on May 29. Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson also star. Lowery wrote, directed, edited and produced the movie.
