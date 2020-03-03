‘A Quiet Place 2’s Andrew Form & Brad Fuller Team With Chad Stahelski For Paramount Fast Car Vehicle

EXCLUSIVE: A Quiet Place producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller have set at Paramount an action movie described as a high-concept spin capturing the spirit of the great car movies, with a unique central relationship at its center. Chad Stahelski is eyeing to direct; Andre Nemec and Josh Appelbaum will write the script. Form and Fuller will produce through their Par-based Fully Formed Entertainment, along with Stahelski through his 87eleven Entertainment banner. Midnight Radio’s Nemec & Applebaum will also be producers and 87eleven’s Jason Spitz will be executive producer.

Chad Stahelski Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Stahelski co-directed the first John Wick and directed its blockbuster followups and is eyeing John Wick 4 and a possible revamp of Highlander. Nemec & Applebaum worked with Form & Fuller on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise and are separately writing Beverly Hills Cop 4.

Form and Fuller hatched Fully Formed after parting ways with Platinum Dunes partner Michael Bay. Fuller & Form produced the smash A Quiet Place, and are readying for the Paramount release of A Quiet Place: Part II on March 20. The duo teamed with Bay on the genre hits Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Amityville Horror, and the Ouija and The Purge franchises. Their films have grossed a collective $2.3 billion dollars worldwide, and they have four TV series including The Purge and Amazon’s Jack Ryan. Fully Formed’s next series for Amazon is Mitchcraft, a horror comedy from Psych creator Steve Franks.