‘Wahlburgers’ Producer 44 Blue Adaptating Scott Galloway’s Books ‘The Four: The Hidden DNA Of Amazon, Apple, Facebook And Google’ & ‘Algebra Of Happiness’

EXCLUSIVE: 44 Blue Productions, the company behind A&E’s Wahlburgers and Netflix’s Jailbirds, is developing a number of series based on Scott Galloway’s books The Four: The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google and Algebra of Happiness.

The Red Arrow Studios-backed business has struck an exclusive deal with Galloway, who is professor of marketing at the NYU Stern School of Business to develop unscripted series and documentaries.

Galloway, who is well known for his scathing critique of WeWork, and his business partner Greg Shove will work with 44 Blue to develop a topical, weekly studio-based series hosted by Galloway, in which he reflects on business, tech and life with a series of guests and comedic elements.

The group will also develop documentary series around The Four: The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google and Algebra of Happiness, Galloway’s book of wisdom and life advice.

Galloway recently launched a podcast, Pivot, co-hosted with Recode’s Kara Swisher, which receives over a million downloads every month. Galloway and Shove will serve as executive producers with 44 Blue.

“Now more than ever, there’s a need to hold businesses and their leaders – including big tech – more accountable,” said Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, Co-Founder and President of 44 Blue Productions. “From Scott’s headline-making commentary on the WeWork IPO to his bold and often surprising opinions on everything from Softbank to parenting, when he speaks we all listen… and usually end up rethinking what we thought we knew. It’s an honor to collaborate with Scott, and his long-time business partner and collaborator Greg Shove, to bring his voice to television.”

Galloway said,”We’re excited to partner with 44 Blue to create something great, or something awful that we can blame each other for.”

Greg Shove added, “Since Prof G has been banned from CNBC, he needs to have his own show – to complement his Prof G podcast and his new online business school.”

44 Blue is represented by WME.