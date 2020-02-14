Yvonne Orji To Tape First HBO Comedy Special, Set For Summer Release

Comedian-actor Yvonne Orji (HBO’s Insecure) will headline her first hourlong comedy special for HBO this summer. The deal was announced Friday by Nina Rosenstein, EVP of HBO Programming.

With footage shot in Nigeria in early January and taping Saturday, February 29 before a live audience at Howard University in Washington, D.C, the special will be written and executive produced by Orji, directed by Chris Robinson, and executive produced by Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman.

Los Angeles-based comedian and actress Orji is best known for her role as Molly in HBO’s Insecure. Other film credits include Night School and the upcoming Vacation Friends. She is also co-host of the podcast Jesus & Jollof alongside Luvvie Ajayi. Orji is author of the upcoming book Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me into Life of My Dreams.

The comedy special is produced by Art and Industry.