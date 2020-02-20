Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Harvey Weinstein Jury Re-Hears Rosie Perez Testimony; No Verdict On Day 2 Of Deliberations

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

ViacomCBS Stock Plunges Nearly 15% After Lower 4Q Results

Read the full story

YouTube TV To Add WarnerMedia’s HBO Max – Plus HBO, Cinemax – In Expanded Distribution Deal

hbo max, warnermedia, distribution deal
HBO Max To Roll Out On YouTube TV. HBO Max

AT&T’s WarnerMedia has expanded a distribution deal with YouTube TV to include upcoming streaming service HBO Max when it launches this spring.

YouTube’s OTT platform will also add HBO and Cinemax to its lineup for the first time, and continue to carry WarnerMedia’s TBS, TNT, truTV, CNN, HLN, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim and Cartoon Network.

YouTube TV launched in 2017 and went nationwide in January. Earlier this month, parent Alphabet revealed the service has more than 2 million paid subscribers.

“As consumers’ media consumption habits continually evolve and the landscape becomes more and more dynamic, our goal remains constant, and that is to make the portfolio of WarnerMedia networks available as widely as possible,” said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution.

Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube TV, said the platform is committed “to deliver TV to our members how and when they want it” and “thrilled to … introduce HBO, Cinemax and HBO Max to our growing line-up of premium content.”

The deal covers both linear and on-demand HBO and Cinemax content with titles including Watchmen, Big Little Lies, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Succession, WestworldThe Outsider, Barry, Insecure, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Wire and Sex and the City.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad