YouTube TV To Add WarnerMedia’s HBO Max – Plus HBO, Cinemax – In Expanded Distribution Deal

AT&T’s WarnerMedia has expanded a distribution deal with YouTube TV to include upcoming streaming service HBO Max when it launches this spring.

YouTube’s OTT platform will also add HBO and Cinemax to its lineup for the first time, and continue to carry WarnerMedia’s TBS, TNT, truTV, CNN, HLN, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim and Cartoon Network.

YouTube TV launched in 2017 and went nationwide in January. Earlier this month, parent Alphabet revealed the service has more than 2 million paid subscribers.

“As consumers’ media consumption habits continually evolve and the landscape becomes more and more dynamic, our goal remains constant, and that is to make the portfolio of WarnerMedia networks available as widely as possible,” said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution.

Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube TV, said the platform is committed “to deliver TV to our members how and when they want it” and “thrilled to … introduce HBO, Cinemax and HBO Max to our growing line-up of premium content.”

The deal covers both linear and on-demand HBO and Cinemax content with titles including Watchmen, Big Little Lies, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Succession, Westworld, The Outsider, Barry, Insecure, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Wire and Sex and the City.