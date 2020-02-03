YouTube Ad Sales Hit $4.7 Billion Last Quarter Vs. $3.6 Billion Year Ago

Google parent company Alphabet said YouTube advertising revenue rose to $4.7 billion from $3.6 billion as it reported quarterly financials after the closing bell Monday. It’s the first earnings announcement since Sundar Pichai took over as CEO of Alphabet from Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who stepped down in December.

YouTube ads generated $15.15 billion in revenue for full-year 2019, up 36% from $11.16 billion in 2018.

Google Search revenue rose to $27.2 billion from $23.3 billion. The company, which accounts for more than 70% of global search ad revenue, is the leader in the space alongside Facebook.

“Our investments in deep computer science, including artificial intelligence, ambient computing and cloud computing, provide a strong base for continued growth and new opportunities across Alphabet,” said Pichai. “I’m really pleased with our continued progress in Search and in building two of our newer growth areas — YouTube, already at $15 billion in annual ad revenue, and Cloud, which is now on a $10 billion revenue run rate.”

Total revenue hit $46 billion. Earnings per share came in at $5.35.