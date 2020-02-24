Click to Skip Ad
Yellow Veil Pictures & Aussie Outfit Umbrella Entertainment Strike Deal For Five Titles – EFM

Harpoon
'Harpoon' Yellow Veil Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. sales outfit Yellow Veil Pictures has scored a raft of territory deals across its slate, including a five-picture deal with Australia/New Zealand releaser Umbrella Entertainment.

Umbrella has picked up territory rights for Rob Grant’s lost-at-sea crowd-pleaser Harpoon, Josh Lobo’s mystery-horror I Trapped The Devil, Jack-Henry Robbins’ retro comedy VHYes, Joel Potrykus’ apocalypse comedy Relaxer, and Larry Fessenden’s horror thriller Depraved.

Yellow Veil has sold four titles to Spanish outfit Wild Duck Productions: Depraved, I Trapped The Devil, as well as A.T. White’s cosmic-horror Starfish, and Tilman Singer’s German thriller Luz; HBO Europe has boarded Luz for Central and Eastern European countries.

Finally, German releaser Koch Films has taken Harpoon for German-Speaking Europe, and The Great Company has taken the movie for South Korea. In Harpoon, rivalries, dark secrets, and sexual tension emerge when three best friends find themselves stranded on a yacht in the middle of the ocean.

