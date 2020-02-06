‘Y: The Last Man’: Barry Keoghan Exits FX Post-Apocalypytic Drama

Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk), who was tapped to star in FX’s Y: The Last Man drama series, has exited the DC Comics adaptation.

Keoghan was cast as Yorick Brown back in July 2018, a character described as a young man who may be the lone male survivor of a worldwide plague. No word on why Keoghan departed the series, but we’ve confirmed the role is being recast.

John Landgraf, Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, confirmed at TCA last month that the project is in pre-production. “We’ve seen five, six scripts,” Landgraf said at the time. “We haven’t scheduled it because it hasn’t gone into production. We changed showrunners and did a big reboot on it, but that seems to be going well,” he added.

Eliza Clark replaced Aida Mashaka Croal and Michael Green as showrunner last year. The pair served as writers/EPs/showrunners on the pilot but exited over creative differences in April, two months after the pilot had been picked up to series.

The Diane Lane-fronted series is based on the DC Comics series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. It traverses a postapocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival. Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn also star.

Clark, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (Pose) and Vaughan executive produce. FX Productions produces.

Collider was first to report Keoghan’s exit.