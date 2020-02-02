Deadline’s WGA Awards Live Blog

The Writers Guild’s 2020 WGA Awards get underway at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT in concurrent ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York. Deadline is following the action tonight via live blog.

Last year, these awards were simply not a bellwether for Oscar’s writing winners, with the guild handing its original screenplay award to Bo Burnham’s A24 release Eighth Grade and its adapted screenplay trophy to Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty’s Can You Ever Forgive Me?, the Searchlight drama based on the life of writer-turned-forger Lee Israel.

The Oscars eventually handed out screenplay trophies to Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly for Green Book in the original category and Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott in adapted for BlacKkKlansman.

Can we expect the same 0-for-2 trend this year especially with non-WGA member Quentin Tarantino and his original screenplay Once Upon a Time in Hollywood not in the mix? He won the original screenplay Oscar twice — 1994’s Pulp Fiction and 2012’s Django Unchained — without competing at the WGAs. Quite often, the guild will go 1-for-2 in regards to their wins-to-wins at the Oscars. Why the discrepancy? Because WGA only honors those productions that are signatories with the guild.

Competing in the original screenplay category tonight is 1917 (Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns), Booksmart (Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman), Knives Out (Rian Johnson), Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach) and Parasite (Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Wan). In adapted screenplay, it’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster), The Irishman (Steve Zaillian), Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi), Joker (Todd Phillips, Scott Silver) and Little Women (Greta Gerwig).

If you’re looking for acceptance speeches from the above categories, chances are they’re coming out of the New York ceremony. Due to the compressed Oscar season, many of tonight’s nominees are there before they fly out for BAFTAs tomorrow.

Follow the action on both coasts with us here: