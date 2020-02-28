Writer-Executive Producer Frank Pines Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-executive producer Frank Pines has signed with APA for representation.

Pines is currently in pre-production on his CBS comedy pilot The Three of Us, starring Malin Akerman and Oliver Hudson. Written by Pines, The Three of Us follows adult siblings — two of them played by Hudson and Akerman — who are children of divorce and must circle the wagons when their sister’s husband unexpectedly announces he wants to call it quits on their marriage. Pines executive produces with Fulwell 73’s Ben Winston and Jeff Grosvenor. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Fulwell 73.

Last season, Pines’ Kerry Washington-produced autobiographical comedy Man of the House received a pilot order at ABC. He also wrote The Folks, a multi-cam comedy which previously sold to CBS/CBS TV Studios. He served as consulting producer on All About the Washingtons, which aired for one season on Netflix, and he worked on all six seasons of Freeform’s Baby Daddy, rising to co-executive producer.

Pines began his TV career as a writer on hit CBS comedies Everybody Loves Raymond and The New Adventures of Old Christine.

Pines continues to be repped by Think Tank Management and attorney Ryan LeVine.

APA has signed the WGA’s new franchise agreement.