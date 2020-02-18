Woody Allen’s ‘Rifkin’s Festival’ Heads To EFM With Mediapro

Rifkin’s Festival, the latest movie from Woody Allen, is headed to the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin with producer Mediapro handling rights.

The movie shot in San Sebastián last summer and stars Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Gina Gershon, Sergi López, Wally Shawn and Christoph Waltz.

It tells the story of a married American couple who go to the San Sebastián Film Festival. They get caught up in the magic of the festival, the beauty and charm of Spain and the fantasy of movies. She has an affair with a brilliant French movie director, and he falls in love with a beautiful Spanish woman who lives there.

Pic is produced by The Mediapro Studio and Gravier Production in co-production with Wildside.

FilmNation was previously reported as handling sales on Rifkin’s Festival, as it has done on previous Allen pics, but we understand that is not correct. Instead, the Mediapro Studio Distribution is working with Gravier and Mediapro on the project’s international sales.

Allen remains a controversial figure in the biz. Amazon cancelled a four-picture deal with the director following allegations of misconduct from the director’s estranged daughter Dylan Farrow. Allen denies the allegations and sued the streamer, which eventually ended in a settlement.