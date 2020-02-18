Block 2 Distribution, the sales outfit founded by Wong Kar Wai, has boarded international rights on Giuseppe Tornatore’s feature documentary Ennio: The Maestro ahead of this week’s EFM.

The project is the 13th collaboration between Morricone, 91, and Tornatore, a relationship that includes their work on the 1988 Oscar winning movie Cinema Paradiso.

Wong Kar Wai is among the filmmakers and musicians interviewed for the doc, alongside Bernardo Bertolucci, Quentin Tarantino, Clint Eastwood and Bruce Springsteen. The interviews are cut with fragments of Morricone’s private life today, recordings from his world concert tours, clips of films scored by Morricone, and an assortment of stories from celebrated friends and colleagues.

Morricone have composed for more than 500 films and TV shows, with some of his most noted work coming in collaboration with Sergio Leone on Spaghetti Western pics such as A Fistful Of Dollars and The Good The Bad And The Ugly. He also composed for Terence Malick, Brian de Palma, and many more. His music has also sold more than 70 million records worldwide.

In 2016, Morricone received his first Oscar for composing Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight, making him the oldest person to win a competitive Academy Award (he also has an honorary Oscar).

The documentary is in post and will be ready for release this year. Block 2 is handling sales outside of pre-sold and co-production territories.

Block 2’s Mireille Van Helm and Antonio Salas will be on the ground in Berlin.