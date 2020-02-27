Wondery Podcast ‘WeCrashed’ In Works As Limited Series At Apple

Apple is developing the hit Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, with an eye toward a limited series order. The project will be executive produced and co-written by Little America co-creator Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello (The Grudge 2), and produced by podcast company Wondery.

Co-written by Eisenberg and Crevello, the series, which tonally will be in the vein of The Big Short, will be based on the six-part podcast which documents the rise and fall of WeWork, the New York-headquartered commercial real estate company that provides shared workspaces for technology startups and other services.

Eisenberg and Crevello will executive produce, with Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart. Wonder is producing for Apple.

The deal comes on the heels of premiere and renewal of Little America, Apple TV+’s hit anthology series written and executive produced by six-time Emmy nominee Eisenberg, who also recently signed an overall deal with Apple.

On the feature side, Eisenberg most recently co-directed and co-wrote last year’s breakout hit Good Boys with Gene Stupnitsky.

Crevello, a former studio executive at Warner Brothers and Fox, sold sci-fi pilot, The Long Dark, to TNT with Scott Free producing and Ridley Scott attached as director.

Just in the past year, Dr. Death, based on the Wondery podcast, was ordered straight to series for two seasons at Peacock. Joe Exotic, also based on the Wondery podcast, is set up at UCP with McKinnon attached to star, and Wondery’s Over My Dead Body is set at HBO Max with Elizabeth Banks directing.

Eisenberg is represented by Mosaic and attorney’s Joel Mckuin & Jeffrey Frankel. Crevello is represented by Anonymous Content and attorney Julian Zafjen. Wondery is represented by UTA.