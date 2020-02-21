WME Signs Tony Award-Winning Director Kathleen Marshall In All Areas

EXCLUSIVE: WME has enlisted Tony Award-winning director Kathleen Marshall for representation in all areas.

Marshall has a busy slate of upcoming projects on tap. She will helm the film adaptation of pop music star Tommy James’ best-selling autobiographical story, Me, the Mob and the Music. Award-winning film producer Barbara DeFina (Good Fellas, Casino and The Grifters) and Tommy James are developing the project from a screenplay by Matthew Stone.

Marshall will also direct Ed Lucas, a film based on a true story written by Academy Award-nominated writers Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel and produced by Elliot Abbott. And Marshall will direct and choreograph Sideways: The Musical, a musical adaptation of Rex Pickett’s 2004 novel, that became an award-winning movie directed by Alexander Payne.

Marshall has been nominated for nine Tony Awards and won three for her work on Anything Goes, Pajama Game and Wonderful Town. She has also received three Drama Desk Awards and three Outer Critics Circle Awards, as well as The Astaire Award, The Mr. Abbott Award, the Smith Medal (from her alma mater) and many other honors.

In film and television, Marshall worked on the Michelle Williams’ Oscar-nominated My Week With Marilyn, the small screen adaptations of Once Upon a Mattress starring Carol Burnett, and The Music Man (Emmy nomination) and was a frequent director of the CBS comedy 2 Broke Girls, including the series finale.

Marshall recently directed much-lauded productions of Much Ado About Nothing, and Love’s Labor’s Lost at the Old Globe, and has a re-imagined version of The Unsinkable Molly Brown with the Transport Group Theatre Company launching in New York later this month.

Her Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It, Anything Goes, The Pajama Game, Wonderful Town, Living on Love, Grease, Little Shop of Horrors, Follies, Seussical, Kiss Me, Kate, 1776, In Transit, and Swinging on a Star. She has numerous credits with City Center Encores! where she was the artistic director when the series was given a special Tony award.

She continues to be represented by Untitled Entertainment.