‘The Witcher’: ‘Dolittle’ Actress Carmel Laniado Joins Netflix Fantasy Hit As Season Two Gears Up In UK

EXCLUSIVE: Dolittle actress Carmel Laniado is joining the second season of Netflix fantasy hit The Witcher in a supporting role.

Brit teen Laniado will join for a minimum of three episodes as Violet, a young girl whose playful and whimsical demeanour is a front for a smarter and more sadistic character.

We hear filming gets underway this month in the UK on the second season with cameras also expected to roll in Scotland and parts of Eastern Europe. The word is that the fantasy show is setting up shop at Arborfield Studios, 40 miles west of London. The first season shot in Hungary, Poland and Spain. Netflix was unavailable for comment.

Henry Cavill leads cast in the series about a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Despite mixed reviews, Netflix revealed last month that the show was on course to become the platform’s biggest “season one TV series ever”, watched by 76 million “member households”.

Laniado also recently appeared in the BBC/FX mini-series A Christmas Carol with Guy Pearce, Andy Serkis and Joe Alwyn. She is repped by Curtis Brown.