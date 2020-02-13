William Barr Tells ABC News Donald Trump’s Tweets About DOJ “Make It Impossible For Me To Do My Job”

Attorney General William Barr said that Donald Trump’s tweets about Justice Department criminal cases “make it impossible for me to do my job,” a rare criticism of the president coming from a sitting cabinet secretary.

“I think it’s time to stop tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases,” Barr told Pierre Thomas, ABC News’ chief justice correspondent.

ABC News and Thomas, landed the first sitdown interview with Barr since the furor over the Justice Department decision to reverse itself on a sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, the former Trump associate who was convicted on seven counts of witness tampering and lying to investigators last year.

The network and its streaming channel, ABC News Live, aired a special report on the interview at 4 p.m. ET. More of the interview will air on Thursday on World News Tonight With David Muir and then on ABC News Live.

On Monday, the federal prosecution team on the Stone case recommended to U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson that he receive of sentence of seven to nine years in prison, in line with federal sentencing guidelines.

Early on Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted that federal prosecutors’ recommendation for Stone was a “horrible and very unfair situation.”

Then, later in the day, DOJ officials overruled the prosecution team’s recommendation and told the judge that length of sentence would not be appropriate.

That set off a furor among Democrats on Capitol Hill and among career officials. The prosecution team on the Stone case resigned.

But in the ABC News interview, Barr said that he was “surprised” at the recommendation and told his staff on Monday night that they should amend the sentencing recommendation. He said that the situation was then complicated by the president’s tweets.

“I am happy to say that in fact, the president has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case,” Barr told Thomas. “However, to have public statements and tweets made about the department, about people in the department, our men and women here, about cases pending in the department, and about judges before whom we have cases make it impossible for me to do my job and to assure the courts and the prosecutors in the department that we are doing our work with integrity.”

Since his initial tweets, Trump has also attacked Jackson and about one of the jurors in the Stone case.

Barr told Thomas that he is prepared for ramifications for speaking out about Trump’s tweeting. “I am not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody, whether it is Congress, newspaper editorial boards or the president. I am going to do what I think is right. I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.”