Will Forte And Kaitlin Olson Cross A Drug Cartel In First Teaser For Quibi’s ‘Flipped’

Will Forte (The Last Man On Earth) and Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) learn home renovations can be dangerous in Quibi’s new comedy series Flipped.

The streaming platform released the first teaser today for the series, which finds self-proclaimed home renovation “experts” Forte and Olson stumbling onto a cartel stash house. The clueless pair end up in the clutches of drug dealers and must design their way out of the scary situation.

Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria, Arturo Castro (Alternatino) and Andy Garcia (Mama Mia: Here We Go Again) also star.

Created and written by Steve Mallory and Damon Jones, the series is directed by Ryan Case. Mallory and Jones executive produce with Ryan Case. Joe Farrell and Jim Ziegler are also executive producers along with Steve Burgess. Adrien Finkel and Whitney Hodack serve as producers. Funny or Die is the studio.

Earlier today, Quibi released the teaser for The Fugitive, a reboot of the 1993 Harrison Ford film, which was based on the 1960s TV series of the same name. The new version stars Kiefer Sutherland (24) and Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), and comes from Scorpion creator Nick Santora, Thunder Road Films and Warner Bros. TV. Quibi launches this spring.