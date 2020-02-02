WGA Awards Host Ana Gasteyer Jokes About Guild’s Battle With Big Agencies, Dinging CAA

As part of her ice-breaking duties as host tonight at the WGA Awards west coast ceremony, SNL alum Ana Gasteyer gave praise to those agencies in the room that signed the guild’s franchise agreement –specifically Verve, Buchwald and Gersh– then poking fun at CAA.

“CAA bought four tickets to the show tonight even though they didn’t sign the WGA agreement,” said Gasteyer who launched into a series of jokes about the big agency.

“Yo, CAA, are you a Kendall? Because I don’t see no package,” said the comedienne, making a pun.

“What’s the difference between CAA and Helen Keller? You’re allowed to sign with Helen Keller,” Gasteyer continued.

“How many CAA agents does it to take to screw in a light bulb?” Gasteyer asked attendees in the Beverly Hilton ballroom, then answering, “Two. One to screw it in, one to screw over another client.”

“I’m with Gersh. They assured me my voice is still f***able,” Gasteyer quipped before adding, “I just joined the WGA last week.”

Gasteyer followed up the set with a parody of songs about this year’s WGA film nominees, one song being about Knives Out sung to the tune of “Memory” from Cats.

The ATA, which represents more than 100 talent agencies, has been unable to come to terms with the guild on terms for a new franchise agreement. Last April, the guild ordered all of its members to fire their agents who refused to sign its Code of Conduct, which banned packaging fees and agency affiliations with corporately related entities. The two sides haven’t met at the bargaining table since June 7. Last Thursday, Innovative Artists signed the WGA’s franchise agreement and continue to rep writers, joining Gersh, APA, Abrams Artists and Buchwald, along with literary boutiques the Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston agency and the Kaplan Stahler Agency, and Pantheon. Non-ATA member Verve, also lit-focused, was the first mid-size agency to reach an agreement with the WGA last May.