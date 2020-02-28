Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Designated Survivor’ Creator And ‘Safe House’ Scribe David Guggenheim Signs With Verve

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Aloha: CBS' 'Hawaii Five-0' Ending After Current Season; Two-Hour Finale Set

Read the full story

‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Actress Talia Ryder Inks With UTA

Talia Ryder
Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actress Talia Ryder in all areas.

She broke out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival as the co-lead of Eliza Hittman’s critically acclaimed drama Never Rarely Sometimes Always, which played this week at the Berlin Film Festival and will be released by Focus Features on March 13. The pic, which is 100% from 36 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, follows a pair of teenage girls, Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and her cousin Skyler (Ryder) in rural Pennsylvania who travel to New York City to seek out medical help after an unintended pregnancy. Entertainment Weekly praised Ryder and Flanigan in their review saying “both in their big-screen debuts, are highly natural actors and a compelling pair, visibly bonded by the shared indignities and unique vulnerability of teenage girlhood.”

Ryder is also starring in Steven Spielberg’s Amblin/20th Century Studios/Disney musical West Side Story in the role of a Jet, set to open on Dec. 18.

Ryder continues to be represented by McKuin Frankel.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad