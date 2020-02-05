West Duchovny To Co-Star In ‘Vegas High’ HBO Max 1990s Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: West Duchovny is set as a series regular opposite Jordana Spiro and Josh Andrés Rivera in Vegas High, HBO Max’s coming-of-age period drama pilot from writer Sarah-Raquel Jimenez, director Gillian Robespierre and Michael Showalter’s Semi-Formal Prods. HBO Max is the studio.

Written by Jimenez and directed by Robespierre, Vegas High is inspired by Jimenez’s own experience. It is a 1990s-set coming-of-age story about Laura, a girl who’s caught between two worlds: the fast-paced lifestyle of Las Vegas and her strong Mormon faith and community.

Duchovny will play Paige, the President of the Mormon Church’s “Young Women” organization, who firmly believes in wholesome values.

Jimenez and Robespierre executive produce alongside Showalter and Jordana Mollick for Semi-Formal Productions and Michael Lewen.

Vegas High is the first major TV role for Duchovny, the daughter of David Duchovny and Tea Leoni. She previously recurred on Syfy’s The Magicians and she can next be seen in the Amy Koppelman film A Mouthful of Air. She is repped by Inspire Entertainment and attorney Peter Nelson.