‘Werewolves Within’ Scares Up Rest Of Cast: Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, More

EXCLUSIVE: Michaela Watkins and Cheyenne Jackson along with seven others have rounded out the cast of Werewolves Within, the Ubisoft Film & Television horror comedy based on the company’s virtual reality video game. Production is now underway in upstate New York.

Vayntrub, left, Burns, Henderson and Curtain

Sam Richardson (Veep) and Michael Chernus (Tommy) have already been set in the pic, being directed by Josh Ruben. The cast now includes Watkins (Brittany Runs a Marathon) and Jackson (American Horror Story) along with Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us), George Basil (Crashing), Sarah Burns (Barry), Catherine Curtin (Orange Is the New Black), Wayne Duvall (The Hunt), Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows) and Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll).

Basil, left, Guillen and Duvall Shutterstock; Gullen photo by Josue Lozada

Playing off the game, the movie revolves around the shenanigans that ensue when a massive blizzard isolates a small Vermont town, causing simmering resentments to boil over as the oddball townspeople are one by one picked off by a mysterious creature.

Ruben, whose debut feature Scare Me bowed in the Midnight section at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, directs from a screenplay by Mishna Wolff that originated from Ubisoft Film & Television’s inaugural Women’s Film and Television Fellowship, where the author secured a script deal for her pitch.

Producers are Jason Altman, Margaret Boykin and Andrew Lieberman for Ubisoft Film & Television; Matt Miller, Natalie Metzger, and Benjamin Wiessner for Vanishing Angle; and Richardson.