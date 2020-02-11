Michael Chernus Joins Horror Comedy ‘Werewolves Within’

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Chernus has joined the cast in Werewolves Within, the horror comedy being directed by Scare Me helmer Josh Ruben. The film, based on Ubisoft’s virtual reality video game, was adapted by screenwriter and author Mishna Wolff and stars Veep‘s Sam Richardson.

The Werewolves Within game is set in a fictitious medieval town where a werewolf is attacking the townspeople, and players must guess who among them is the werewolf in disguise. The plot of the movie: Shenanigans ensue when a massive blizzard isolates a small Vermont town, causing simmering resentments to boil over as the oddball townspeople are one by one picked off by a mysterious creature.

Chernus will play Pete, who is married to Trish but does not share her beliefs as staunchly. He considers himself a charmer, but just comes off as an overly friendly sleaze who can get a bit handsy especially after a glass of merlot.

Producers are Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman, Margaret Boykin and Andrew Lieberman; Vanishing Angle’s Matt Miller, Natalie Metzger and Benjamin Wiessner; and Richardson. The project originated from Ubisoft Film & Television’s inaugural Women’s Film and Television Fellowship, where Wolff secured a script deal for her pitch.

Chernus, currently starring alongside Edie Falco in CBS’ midseason police drama series Tommy, was a standout series regular on Amazon’s Patriot and was part of Joe Swanberg’s Netflix anthology Easy. His TV credits also include WGN America’s Manhattan and Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, on which he played Piper’s brother Cal Chapman.

On the movie side, he recently starred opposite Maggie Gyllenhaal in The Netflix’s The Kindergarten Teacher, and was Phineas Mason, aka The Tinkerer, in Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

He is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Felker Toczek.