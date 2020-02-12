WeForShe Reveals 2020 List Of Best Unproduced, Female-Written TV Scripts

EXCLUSIVE: Women’s advocacy organization WeForShe has revealed its 2020 list of top unproduced, female-written TV scripts. Scroll down for the list in full.

According to organizers, the sixth WriteHer List came from hundreds of nominations by network and studio execs, showrunners, producers and directors.

Submissions of comedy scripts surged this year, the org said, with almost half the list being comprised of half-hour dramedy, or multi-cam scripts. YA, procedural, sci-fi and family drama were also popular.

Some projects are already being set up, the firm said. Bliss is with Participant, CBS TV Studios is attached to Coma Girl from actress and writer Liz Vassey (who starred in and got a writing start on CBS’s CSI) and Rocket Jump is attached to produce Space Trash.

WeForShe created the annual list to aid executives in their search for women writers. All scripts must be written by a woman (or writing team with one woman) and feature female-driven narratives. Scripts are evaluated based on a variety of criteria including diversity of cast, the Bechdel Test, and the number and quality of female roles.

Founded by Annalea Rawicz Arnold, Gersh agent Katy McCaffrey and writer Claudia Maittlen-Harris, the WeForShe advisory board includes Jo DiSante, Vice President of Current Programming at ABC Entertainment Group, Miura Kite, SVP of Narrative Television at Participant Media, actress and women’s right activist Sharon Lawrence, programming executive and executive producer Maggie Malina, and Rizzoli & Isles creator Janet Tamaro.

“Being on the 2019 WriteHer List was an extraordinary honor which brought incredible opportunities for me to meet studio, network and development executives in both film and television,” said Simran Baidwan, co-executive producer on NBC series Manifest. “I applaud WHL’s continual efforts to elevate and amplify unique and creative female voices in the entertainment industry.”

The 2020 WriteHer List (alphabetical by script name):

BIG LAW by Eva Ordaz

BLISS by Andrea Janakas & Mark Goffman

CHOSEN by Erin Fischer

COMA GIRL by Liz Vassey

COMPLEXED by Crystal Jenkins

COTTONWOOD by Sarah Sellman

DETAINED by Iram Parveen Bilal

HAVEN HALL by Brandi Sperry

HOMECOMING by Rae Binstock

IMMACULATE by Colleen Scriven

JACKSONVILLAIN by Hennah Sekandary

LE ROACH by Kristen Zublin

PLAYING DEAD by Sarah Beckett

SCARLET by Julia Keimach

SPACE TRASH by Ashly Burch

SPINSTERS! by Gillian Muller

THE EDUCATION OF EBONY STONE by Crystal Garland

THE HOLLOWS by Wei Ling Chang

THE TITS by Ashley Burleson

WELCOME TO SHAKTI by Puja Mohindra

Ones To Watch (alphabetical by script name)

INVISIBLE LILY by Christina Quintana

MARIA HIGGINBOTHAM IS A FREAKIN PSYCHIC by Hannah Murphy

MILLENNIAL P.I. by Anna Rubley & Shana Montanez

THE PRICE OF GOLD by Rebecca Rosenberg

TWO MOMS AND A DAD by Tess Gattuso