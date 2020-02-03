Wattpad’s ‘She’s With Me’ & ‘The Last She’ To Be Developed For TV By Sony Pictures Television

EXCLUSIVE: Two popular Wattpad stories, Jessica Consulo’s She’s With Me and H.J. Nelson’s The Last She, are headed to television. They are being developed as potential TV series by Sony Pictures Television.

The adaptations of YA She’s With Me and sci-fi-themed The Last She stem from the first-look deal Sony Pictures TV signed with the popular self-publishing digital platform in April.

Consulo’s She’s with Me is one of the most popular stories on Wattpad, with more than 140 million reads worldwide. The print version of She’s with Me, from Wattpad Books, was released on January 7, debuting in the top 50 of three Teen & YA categories on Amazon. In She’s With Me, surviving high school as the new kid is hard enough, but when you’re in witness protection, it’s literally life and death. Knowing that just one misstep could be her last, Amelia Collins hopes to keep a low profile, that is until she bumps into Aiden Parker, the most infamous guy in school.

Nelson’s The Last She, with more than 12 million reads, is one of the most-read science fiction stories on the Wattpad platform. In The Last She, years ago, a devastating plague wiped out every female on Earth—except one. After three years of surviving alone, Ara must leave her hidden mountain home and venture out into the tribal world forged from the collapse of civilization in search of a clue her father promised could spell hope for the human race.

Wattpad Studios’ Aron Levitz and Eric Lehrman will executive produce; Wattpad’s Lindsey Ramey will co-executive producer.

Wattpad stories have spawned several successful screen adaptations to date. The romantic drama film After, based on Anna Todd’s Wattpad story and best-selling novel, was a boxoffice hit, ranking as one of the top grossing indie films of 2019 with $70 million worldwide on a $14 million budget. It won a People’s Choice Award for Best Drama Film, and three Teen Choice Awards. Wattpad also co-produces Hulu’s popular series Light As A Feather, with AwesomenessTV and Gramnet.

Also originating from the Wattpad libraries was Netflix’s breakout hit movie The Kissing Booth, based on the story written by Beth Reekles, where it accumulated 19 million reads and built an international fanbase. The film helped reignite romantic comedy genre’s popularity on the streaming platform.