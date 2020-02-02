‘Watchmen’ Season 2: Damon Lindelof Says “No Current Plans” But Doesn’t Want To “Close The Door”

Even though HBO would love a second season of Watchmen, creator Damon Lindelof told us tonight that while he’s not currently cooking a continuation up, he’s completely open to the possibility of someone else taking a crack at Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ DC comic book.

“I never wanna close the door completely because if two, three years from now I say, I just had another idea, it will be that much harder to open. But I would say it’s barely ajar. I think that there are no current plans to make any more Watchmen. If the idea comes, I would be enthusiastic about it, the idea may not come from me. I would be super excited about it coming from someone else. So my position hasn’t changed,” Lindelof told Deadline tonight at the WGAW Awards.

Watchmen was billed as a one-off series but its success has prompted talk about a followup recently.

“It is really up to Damon at this point, he is thinking about what he wants to do,” HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys told Deadline at TCA back in January about whether there would be a second season or not. “Truly, I don’t know at this point whether it is a returning drama series or a limited series. I think one of the things Damon did so brilliantly was, he opened up this entire world. So maybe there is another version with a whole new set of characters. I don’t know because Damon doesn’t know, and I’m taking his lead on this.”

Bloys added, ““If it’s a season two — great, if it’s a new take on the world — great, if it’s something else completely, I’m just going take his lead.”

Watchmen won Best New Series at the WGAs tonight.