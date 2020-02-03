The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues Monday on Capitol Hill with closing arguments from the House managers and the president’s defense team ahead of an anticipated final vote Wednesday. Watch the livestream above.

For the Q&A section of the trial, senators had a total of 16 hours to post questions to either side or both. After that, the Senate will re-examine the question of whether to call witnesses and subpoena additional documents. That attempt failed ahead of the trial start last week.

The easiest way to watch as much trial coverage as you want (or can take) is to click back here at Deadline. We will be offering a daily livestream — watch it above.

If you don’t have access to one of those newfangled computing devices and prefer to watch on the old-school telly, PBS will air the entire trial on its local stations. PBS NewsHour will follow the proceedings as they take place in the ensuing weeks, including special Saturday sessions.

CSPAN-2 will have uninterrupted, gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial starting at 10 AM ET.

CBS News is delivering special reports this week for coverage of the trial, beginning every day at about 1 p.m. ET on CBS Television Network. Its streaming site CBSN also is carrying the trial.

Fox News Channel will have all-day trial coverage as well and is offering it to all Fox affiliates.

MSNBC and CNN also will have all-day coverage, as will multiple channels on SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

The House Democrats serving as impeachment managers are Reps. Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Val Demings, Sylvia Garcia, Jason Crow, Adam Schiff and Hakeem Jeffries. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Monday announced that eight House Republicans have joined Trump’s team: Reps. Doug Collins, Mike Johnson, Jim Jordan, Debbie Lesko, Mark Meadows, John Ratcliffe, Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin.