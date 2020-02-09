How To Watch The Oscars Online And On TV

It’s just about time for Hollywood’s biggest night. The 92nd Oscars are Sunday, February 9, with the ceremony beginning at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland.

The network is also making the ceremony, which is going host-free again this year, available on ABC.com and via the ABC app. The live stream can be accessed via your cable or satellite provider, as well as on AT&T TV Now, Hulu, and YouTube TV. For those watching outside the U.S., find details on how to watch the Oscars in various countries here.

If you’re a fashionista or just curious about what the stars are wearing, you can catch the official red carpet preshow at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT on ABC. This year’s red carpet coverage will be hosted by Billy Porter, Tamron Hall, supermodel Lily Aldridge and film critic Elvis Mitchell.

Ryan Seacrest will return to take viewers into the final stretch of pre-show coverage starting at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT. This follows his duties on E! Live From The Red Carpet: Oscars 2019, which he co-hosts with Giuliana Rancic.

For those who prefer to follow along on social media, the Academy has teamed with to stream the official pre-show coverage. You can follow @Academy, and even share your predictions by sliding into @Academy’s DMs.