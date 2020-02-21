WarnerMedia Entertainment Taps Michael Quigley To Lead Integrated Content Acquisitions Team

WarnerMedia Entertainment Friday said it will integrate the content acquisitions team across the company’s entire portfolio of entertainment networks and direct-to-consumer businesses under Michael Quigley, EVP, Content Acquisitions.

As part of the new content acquisitions organizational structure, Jonathan Melber will serve as SVP, Content Acquisition for HBO Max, and Royce Battleman will serve as SVP, Content Acquisition primarily responsible for HBO, Cinemax, TNT, TBS and truTV.

“Michael and his team have the breadth and depth of experience required in today’s competitive marketplace to both land defining content and rewrite our rules for how content will move through all exhibition windows going forward,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, and president, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

“Because of their hard work, HBO Max will feature iconic hits like Friends, South Park and Doctor Who and our networks will continue to have hit series like The Big Bang Theory, as well as many of the most coveted major studio blockbusters, such as Joker and Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” Reilly said.

Melber will lead content acquisition for HBO Max, including film and television licensing from third parties and WarnerMedia brands.

Since joining the HBO Max team a year ago, Melber has managed the acquisitions of Friends, South Park and Doctor Who, as well as The CW output deal and the first-ever streaming deal with legendary animation house Studio Ghibli. Before HBO Max, Melber ran outbound licensing for the Turner networks (Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, CNN, HLN, TBS, TNT and truTV). Previously, Melber spent several years on Hulu’s content acquisition team, which he joined shortly after Hulu launched its subscription tier.

Battleman will oversee content acquisition for the WarnerMedia Entertainment networks (HBO, Cinemax, TNT, TBS and truTV), including Pay 1 film deals for HBO and Cinemax; off-net series acquisitions for the basic-cable networks; and film library, international and other specialty acquisitions across all networks. Most recently, Battleman has served as an advisor to the HBO Now and HBO Max product and distribution teams.