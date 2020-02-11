EXCLUSIVE: Voltage Pictures has boarded international sales on writer-director Kyle Rankin’s (Night Of The Living Deb) upcoming thriller Run Hide Fight, starring Thomas Jane (Deep Blue Sea), Radha Mitchell (Silent Hill) and Isabel May (Alexa & Katie). The U.S. firm will present the project to buyers at the upcoming European Film Market.

Run Hide Fight follows 17-year-old Zoe Hull (May) who uses her wits, survival skills, and compassion to fight for her life, and those of her fellow classmates, against a group of live-streaming school shooters.

Currently in post-production, the film also stars Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), Olly Sholotan (All American), Cyrus Arnold (Zoolander 2), Britton Sear (Boy Erased), Catherine Davis (S.W.A.T.), Treat Williams (Deep Rising), and Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator).

The project’s subject matter is a highly sensitive one. The filmmakers discussed their rationale for making the film and its journey when we broke news about it late last year.

Cinestate’s Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk are producing under the company’s new genre banner Rebeller. Adam Donaghey, Danielle Cox, and Bobby Campbell are executive producers. Jonathan Deckter and Sarah Dunn negotiated the deal on behalf of Voltage Pictures. Cinestate will distribute directly in the U.S.

“Run Hide Fight typifies the kind of high-quality, highly-commercial fare we’ve come to expect from Cinestate, and perfectly encapsulates the mission of their new arm Rebeller to make brave films that break the traditional mold,” said Voltage’s Jonathan Deckter. “We’re thrilled that Dallas has entrusted us with delivering this special film to international audiences and can’t wait to share with our partners as part of our robust and diverse EFM slate.”

Voltage’s EFM slate also includes Liam Neeson action pic The Marksman (aka The Minuteman), YA romance After We Collided, action-thriller Redemption Day, mafia biopic Lansky and action-thriller The 2nd.