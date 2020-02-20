Vix Adds A Faith-Based Channel To Its AVOD OTT Streaming App, Including Paulist Productions Library

EXCLUSIVE: Hispanic-focused content company VIx has added a faith-based channel to its free AVOD OTT streaming app, headlined by films from the extensive Paulist Productions library.

The faith-based content will be added to the film and TV content currently offered on the AVOD service.

Paulist Productions is the 60-year old, non-profit media fund and production company founded by Catholic priest Fr. Ellwood “Bud” Kieser, who is also the founder of the Humantis Prize. Paulist’s library of films and TV shows includes over 500 hours of content, including the remastered Raul Julia-starrer Romero, recounting the story of the recently-canonized saint Fr. Oscar Romero; The Fourth Wise Man, starring Martin Sheen, Alan Arkin, Eileen Brennan and Ralph Bellamy; and Christmas films such as The Juggler of Notre Dame.

Vix acquired AVOD OTT company Pongalo last August to expand its touchpoints with its existing Hispanic audiences. Vix’s global streaming service is distributed across more than 30 different mobile and connected TV platforms, including Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.

“The Hispanic audience is very passionate about its faith-based content,” said a joint statement from Vix Chairman & CEO Rafael Urbina and Chief Strategy Officer Rich Hull. “We listen to our audience daily and seek out their favorite content for the Vix platform.”

Mike Sullivan, President of Paulist Productions, added, “We’re thrilled to see so many of our films reaching Hispanic audiences through VIX. In particular, Fr. Romero’s story resonates with this market in a special way, especially after the renewed focus on his amazing life during his recent canonization as a saint by Pope Francis.”