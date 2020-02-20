Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

YouTube TV To Add WarnerMedia’s HBO Max – Plus HBO, Cinemax – In Expanded Distribution Deal

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

ViacomCBS Stock Plunges Nearly 15% After Lower 4Q Results

Read the full story

Vix Adds A Faith-Based Channel To Its AVOD OTT Streaming App, Including Paulist Productions Library

Vix

EXCLUSIVE: Hispanic-focused content company VIx has added a faith-based channel to its free AVOD OTT streaming app, headlined by films from the extensive Paulist Productions library.

The faith-based content will be added to the film and TV content currently offered on the AVOD service.

Paulist Productions is the 60-year old, non-profit media fund and production company founded by Catholic priest Fr. Ellwood “Bud” Kieser, who is also the founder of the Humantis Prize. Paulist’s library of films and TV shows includes over 500 hours of content, including the remastered Raul Julia-starrer Romero, recounting the story of the recently-canonized saint Fr. Oscar Romero; The Fourth Wise Man, starring Martin Sheen, Alan Arkin, Eileen Brennan and Ralph Bellamy; and Christmas films such as The Juggler of Notre Dame.

Vix

Vix acquired AVOD OTT company Pongalo last August to expand its touchpoints with its existing Hispanic audiences. Vix’s global streaming service is distributed across more than 30 different mobile and connected TV platforms, including Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.

“The Hispanic audience is very passionate about its faith-based content,” said a joint statement from Vix Chairman & CEO Rafael Urbina and Chief Strategy Officer Rich Hull. “We listen to our audience daily and seek out their favorite content for the Vix platform.”

Mike Sullivan, President of Paulist Productions, added, “We’re thrilled to see so many of our films reaching Hispanic audiences through VIX.  In particular, Fr. Romero’s story resonates with this market in a special way, especially after the renewed focus on his amazing life during his recent canonization as a saint by Pope Francis.”

  

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad