Starz’s Latinx Drama ‘Vida’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date, Trailer

Starz said Tuesday that Season 3 of its original series Vida will premiere on April 26 at 9 PM. Six episodes of the East L.A.-set drama will air week-to-week on Starz in the U.S. and Canada and on StarzPlay across Europe and Latin America.

The show created by Tanya Saracho had been renewed for a third season less than a week after its Season 2 premiere in May 2019; the show has continued to boost Hispanic viewership numbers at the Lionsgate-owned network. The new season wrapped filming in Los Angeles in November, and was written by an all-Latinx writers room and helmed by Latina directors Jenée LaMarque and Saracho.

Starz

Vida stars Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos Miranda and Roberta Colindrez. The upcoming season returns with Emma (Prada) and Lyn (Barrera) riding on the heels of success. The bar is booming and their love lives are actually flourishing… until the Hernandez sisters discover a long-buried family secret that ruins their hard-won peace. They find themselves face to face with old ghosts and new enemies, all while deciding if they can continue together as a family or if they should move on alone, for good this time.

Here’s the first look at the new season:

Vida, which won last year’s GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy series, centers on Emma and Lyn, sisters who return home to their old neighborhood after their mother’s death to discover very little is as they thought it was, taking on issues of gender, gentrification, economics, representation and family.

Saracho returns as showrunner and executive produces the series with Big Beach TV’s Robin Schwartz, Peter Saraf and Marc Turtletaub; and Stephanie Langhoff.