‘Vice News Tonight’ Expands To One-Hour Live Format, Gets Premiere Date On Vice TV Cable Network

EXCLUSIVE: As Vice News Tonight is moving into its new cable home on Vice TV (fka Viceland), the nightly newsmagazine is expanding and going live. Vice TV’s new flagship show is switching to a one-hour live format ahead of its relaunch. Premiering Wednesday, March 4 at 8 PM, the hourlong newscast will air Monday through Thursday on Vice TV.

While on HBO, Vice News Tonight ran half-hour pre-taped episodes Monday-Thursday. In conjunction with the expansion, the show has bolstered its producing and reporting teams.

Vice News has named Emmy-winning TV news veteran Nikki Egan as the show’s Executive Producer, and made 20 new hires including Todd Zwillich as DC Deputy Bureau Chief, Emily Drew as Senior Broadcast Producer, Jego Armstrong as Senior Producer, Sarah Svoboda as Producer, Jana Lerner as Field Producer as well as Jon Eiseman as Director of Audience Development.

The show will combine in-studio interviews and on-the-ground field packages featuring Vice News’ team of correspondents including Krishna Andavolu, Michael Anthony Adams, Charlet Duboc, Roberto Ferdman, Hind Hassan, Josh Hersh, Liz Landers, Chris Moody, Michael Moynihan, David Noriega, Paola Ramos, Alzo Slade, Dexter Thomas, Seb Walker, and Isobel Yeung, from bureaus in Brooklyn, Washington, D.C, Los Angeles, and London.

VNT landed at Vice TV last August after HBO opted not to renew the program after also ending Vice’s weekly newsmagazine following a seven-year run.

“Vice News Tonight is a bedrock of the type of courageous and fearless programming our TV network will be bringing to audiences everyday. And it’s just the beginning,” said Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Vice Television. “Through compelling, bold and often challenging programming, we’ll be providing audiences globally with a way to distill and recontextualize the changing world around them, and it starts with this show. We’re thrilled to finally bring Vice News home to our own channel.”