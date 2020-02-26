Scandinavian SVOD Viaplay Boards ‘The Swarm’ From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Exec Producer Frank Doelger

Scandinavian streamer Viaplay has boarded ecological thriller The Swarm from Game of Thrones exec producer Frank Doelger.

The series will launch across the region on the NENT Group-backed SVOD service and marks its biggest drama to date.

The English-language drama, which is based on Frank Schaetzing’s book, is a global environmental thriller set in a present day where anomalies and unnatural behavior in marine animals are causing upheaval all over the world. Millions of strange worms suddenly appear on the bottom of the North Sea, drilling their way through frozen methane, threatening to destabilize the entire continental shelf. Swarms of mussels stop large vessels from maneuvering. Toxic jellyfish, lobsters and whales start attacking human beings along the coasts of the world. It follows a global group of scientists and military who come together to tackle one of the biggest challenges mankind has ever faced.

It was originally commissioned by German public broadcaster ZDF. It is the first project to emerge from Doelger’s Intaglio Films, a joint venture between Beta Film and ZDF Enterprises, in association with ndF International Production. Frank Schätzing and ndF’s Eric Welbers exec produce alongside Doelger.

The series will begin filming later this year.

Doelger said it was a “searing exploration of the impending doom brought about by man’s callous disregard of the oceans, a doomsday scenario as dire as anything imagined by George R.R. Martin”.

Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group Chief Content Officer, said, “The team that will bring this very topical book to the screen is exceptional. This is a unique and urgent story that confronts us with a planet that is dangerously out of balance. The Swarm will be a complex, ambitious and visually stunning series. At the same time, it is a statement production from NENT Group and our partners that will thrill and unsettle audiences in the Nordic region and around the world.”