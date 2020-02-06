ViacomCBS Will Raise Its Streaming Game With New, “Differentiated” Service

Newly merged Viacom-CBS is planning to launch a streaming service that will combine CBS All Access with other Viacom assets, a person familiar with the company’s plans confirmed to Deadline.

Programming from Pluto TV, Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Pictures would be combined with that of All Access and Showtime. The company plans to lift the veil on certain details about the offering on February 20, when it releases its first quarterly earnings since completing the merger in December.

The new service would be differentiated product from what exists now. It would combine sports, news live viewing and the full breadth and depth of the company’s expanded portfolio across demos, genres and geographies, insiders indicate.

CNBC had the first report of the company’s plans.

There would be an ad-free version and a premium version that includes Showtime. There’s been no final decision, name or price, although it would likely be less than $10 a month for the basic tier.

This would be a bold and in a sense surprising move by ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish. In addition to divulging more plans for the new product he is expected to go in more depth than ever before into the metrics and financials of the company’s other streaming assets, including revenue figures.

Chief Digital Officer Marc Debevoise, Pluto TV CEO Tom Ryan and president of U.S. Networks Distribution Ray Hopkins have been working with Bakish on the initiative.

ViacomCBS has clearly felt left out in the cold as the stream war broke out with four new services launched or planned between last fall and this spring. Apple and Disney have launched subscription offerings and NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia will debut major new services in the spring. All are aimed at closing the gap with Netflix.

In the case of ViacomCBS, the delicate strategic balance is how to continue to make lucrative licensing deals to third parties and also in some cases hold programming back as fuel for company initiatives. In the latter months of 2019, the company sold streaming rights to Comedy Central mainstay South Park to HBO Max in a rich deal, and also set a nine-figure agreement with Netflix for certain Nickelodeon content.