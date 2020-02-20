ViacomCBS Expects Streaming Services Including CBS All Access & Showtime To Hit 16M Subs By End Of 2020

ViacomCBS has unveiled new subscriber targets for its streaming services including CBS All Access and Showtime.

President and CEO Bob Bakish revealed that the company’s domestic digital pay subscriptions now total more than 11M and that it expects this to reach 16M by the end of the year.

He added that AVOD service Pluto TV has 22M monthly active users in the U.S., which he said was up 75% year-on-year, and expect to exit 2020 with approximately 30M monthly users.

This comes a month after Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS, and President and CEO, CBS Interactive revealed that it had added 2M subscribers to the streaming services in the last 12 months. DeBevoise said that it was on target to reach 25 million subscribers to CBS All Access and Showtime by 2022.

Earlier today, ViacomCBS revealed more details about its digital future with plans to expand CBS All Access by launching a “House of Brands” product.

The company noted that it is planning to complement its AVOD service Pluto TV and its premium pay Showtime OTT offerings by adding a broad pay offering.