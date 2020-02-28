Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

ViacomCBS Layoffs Underway As Re-Merged Company Continues To Cut Costs

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Dick Wolf Inks Universal TV Mega-Deal: Massive Renewals, Series Commitments

Read the full story

ViacomCBS Layoffs Underway As Re-Merged Company Continues To Cut Costs

viacomcbs, new streaming service
ViacomCBS

There have been a number of layoffs at ViacomCBS this week, I have learned. The company would not comment but I hear the staff reductions were across the combined organization, both on the CBS and the Viacom side.

This is the second round of layoffs at ViacomCBS; the first payroll cut was implemented shortly after the Viacom-CBS merger was completed in early December. More pink slips are expected in the coming weeks for an estimated combined headcount reduction of about 100 over the February-March period.

The latest layoffs come on the heels of ViacomCBS’ first post-merger earnings report. It saw the combined company swing to 4Q loss, which was attributed to merger-related expenses and various operating items.

On the Feb. 20 earnings call, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said that the company sees cost savings at $750 million, up from $500 million ViacomCBS originally anticipated at the time of the merger.

To cut expenses, ViacomCBS also is looking to sell CBS’ famous Black Rock headquarters building in New York.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad