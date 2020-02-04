Verve Taps Former AMC Studios Executive Rick Olshansky As Special Advisor

Verve has brought aboard Rick Olshansky, former president of business operations at AMC Studios, as a special advisor.

The agency said he will help with business operations and deals as well as representing Verve in its third-party interactions.

At AMC, Olshansky oversaw all dealmaking for the acquisition, development, production and distribution of programming owned or co-produced by AMC Studios. Titles spanned the company’s portfolio of networks, including AMC, Sundance, BBC America and IFC across domestic and international markets.

Deals he helped negotiate included third-party streaming distribution arrangements, film and TV projects involving The Walking Dead franchise, and AMC Networks’ domestic and international co-productions.

Prior to AMC, Olshansky was EVP of business affairs for NBC and head of business affairs at Endeavor.

“Rick’s invaluable industry experience will help Verve centralize its Legal/Business Affairs interactions in Film, Television, Ventures, Publishing and beyond,” Verve’s partners said in a joint statement. “We are thrilled to have him join our team.”

With a roster of about 30 agents and executives, Verve recently hired Chernin Entertainment veteran Chris Lupo as part of a push into the lit business.

“I am so happy to be working with Verve,” Olshansky said. “I admired the courage to start the company 10 years ago and the dedication to principle they have displayed in all their industry decisions since. I look forward to working with the Verve team and their clients to help them meet or exceed their goals.”