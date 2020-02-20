Vertical Entertainment Bolsters UK Distribution Slate With Quartet Of Genre Acquisitions

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has packed out the distribution slate of its UK offshoot with four new genre titles, including one starring Ron Perlman and another produced by Ben Stiller.

The company first launched its UK releasing arm back in November, setting its sights primarily on the premium VOD market.

Joining the slate is John Swab’s noir crime thriller Run With The Hunted, starring Ron Perlman and Michael Pitt. The movie tells the story of a young boy who commits a noble murder and is forced to run away from his rural hometown, leaving behind his best friend. Years later, he has forgotten his past and become the leader of a band of lost children, while his former best friend takes it upon herself to find the boy who saved her life.

The deal was negotiated between Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers. VMI is handling international sales at EFM. The pic won the audience award at the 2019 Woodstock Film Festival.

Vertical has also taken UK on Dinner With Friends (previously Friendsgiving), from producers Ben Stiller and Malin Akerman. The film follows a dysfunctional, comical and chaotic Thanksgiving dinner among a group of close friends and acquaintances. Cast includes Malin Akerman (Couples Retreat), Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls), and Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Deal was negotiated with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.

The distributor has also picked up Andrew Mecham and Matthew Whedon’s Behind You, the horror starring Addy Miller (The Walking Dead) and Elizabeth Birkner (The Outpost). When a demonic entity summons young Claire from the hidden mirrors in her estranged Aunts’ home, her sister must defeat the malicious entity that has possessed her. Deal was negotiated with Nate Bolotin and Pip Ngo at XYZ Films.

Finally, Vertical has also bought Timothy Boyle’s On Halloween, which follows a journalist who uncovers a shocking urban legend about a serial killing clown who has stalked the woods of Century Park for over a hundred years. Deal was negotiated between Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical with Matteo Rolleri at Devilworks.

All four titles will be released in 2020.