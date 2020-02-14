‘Vegas High’: HBO Max Drama Pilot Adds Six Series Regulars To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Reagan Rozas, Kyanna Simpson (Chambers), Emma Meisel (American Horror Story: 1984), Lexi Simonsen (2nd), Kevin Rahm (Madam Secretary) and All American‘s Da’Vinchi are set as series regulars opposite Jordana Spiro and Josh Andrés Rivera in Vegas High, HBO Max’s coming-of-age period drama pilot from writer Sarah-Raquel Jimenez, director Gillian Robespierre and Michael Showalter’s Semi-Formal Prods.

Written by Jimenez and directed by Robespierre, Vegas High is inspired by Jimenez’s own experience. It is a 1990s-set coming-of-age story about Laura (Rozas), a girl who’s caught between two worlds: the fast-paced lifestyle of Las Vegas and her strong Mormon faith and community.

Rozas’ Laura Hernandez is a sweet, poetic soul and devout Mormon who lives in Las Vegas with her blended family while attending Vegas High.

Meisel will play Maddie, Laura’s best friend, Maddie is a devout Mormon girl, and is regularly seen attending events with Laura or dropping by the Hernandez home unannounced.

Simonsen will portray Frankie, one of Laura’s non-Mormon friends. She is street-smart and an old soul.

Simpson is Olive, another of Laura’s non-Mormon friends, with a sharp skepticism about Mormon values.

Rahm will play Bishop Ted. Gentle and handsome, a man with an easy smile and an upbeat, devout, Pat Boone-like manner. He is the Bishop of Laura’s branch of the Mormon church.

Da’Vinchi is Isaac, the hot best friend to Josh (Rivera) and the object of Laura’s silent passion.

In addition to Spiro and Rivera, they join previously announced series regular West Duchovny.

Jimenez and Robespierre executive produce alongside Showalter and Jordana Mollick for Semi-Formal and Michael Lewen.

Vegas High is Rozas’ first major television role. She’s currently studying film and theater at the University of New Orleans and is repped by Cindy Hill Agency and attorney Chad M. Christopher at Stone, Genow.

Simpson recently finished shooting Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman’s Powers with Jamie Foxx. She is coming off of Netflix’s Chambers with Uma Thurman. Her previous credits include the teenage Deborah (Oprah Winfrey) in HBO’s The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks and Sony feature White Boy Rick. She’s repped by CAA and LINK Entertainment.

Simonsen recently finished shooting the Brian Skiba-directed feature 2nd opposite Ryan Phillippe, who also produces. She is repped by AKA Talent Agency and Vault Entertainment.

Rahm most recently played Michael Barnow on CBS’ Madam Secretary. Before that, he co-starred as Brooks Avery on Lethal Weapon and was a series regular on Mad Men, Surviving Jack, I Hate My Teenage Daughter and Desperate Housewives. He is repped by Gersh and Forward Entertainment.

Meisel’s other credits include a recurring arc on FX’s American Horror Story: 1984 and the role of Angela on ABC’s The Kids Are Alright. She is repped by Allegory Creative Talent and Kevin Marks at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Da’Vinchi can currently be seen as Darnell Hayes in the CW’s All American, which has been renewed for a third season. His other TV credits include Grown-ish and Jessica Jones. He’s repped by APA and managed by Rebo Talent.