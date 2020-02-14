‘Vagrant Queen’: Syfy Drops Trailer And Premiere Date for Vault Comics Adaptation

The new Syfy series Vagrant Queen will premiere on Friday, March 27, in the 10/9c slot. The 10-episode liv-action series is an adaptation of the namesake original comic book series published by Vault Comics.

The star-spanning adventure is produced by Blue Ice Pictures and features the work of an all-female team of writers and directors. Jem Garrard is the show’s creator and showrunner.

Vagrant Queen follows Elida (Adriyan Rae) from child queen to orphaned outcast as she scavenges the treacherous corners of the galaxy, always one step ahead of the Republic government that seeks to extinguish her bloodline. When her old friend Isaac (Tim Rozon) shows up claiming her mother, Xevelyn, is still alive, they head off with their new ally, Amae (Alex McGregor), to stage a rescue that will put the fugitive royal right back in the perilous heart of her former kingdom — and pit her against a deadly old rival, Commander Lazaro (Paul du Toit).

Vagrant Queen is filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. Jem Garrard developed the series for television and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Lance Samuels and Daniel Iron serve as executive producers. F.J. DeSanto and Damian Wassel also serve as executive producers on behalf of Vault Comics.