UTA Signs Mexican Actor Armando Espitia, Star Of Sundance Drama ‘I Carry You With Me’

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Mexican actor Armando Espitia in all areas. Espitia most recently starred in Heidi Ewing’s drama I Carry You With Me, which premiered at Sundance and won the Audience Award and Grand Jury Award in the Next! categories.

Espitia first came to prominence with his leading role in Amat Escalante’s Cannes title Heli and also starred as the lead in Nuestras Madres which opened at Cannes in Critics’ Week where it picked up the Caméra d’Or.

Additionally, he has appeared in several features including Ayúdame A Pasar La Noche, and Open Cage. On the TV side, his credits include Amazon’s Diablo Guardián, Telemundo’s El Recluso as well as History Channel’s Texas Rising. He also founded the theater company Conejo Con Prisa.

He continues to be represented by Grandview.