Production Agents Jason Garber & David Morris Move To UTA

UTA has hired Jason Garber and David Morris, who had been production agents at WME. They are now moving to UTA’s Production division based in Los Angeles and report to Pete Franciosa, UTA Partner and Head of Production.

Garber, left, and Morris Courtesy UTA

The pair’s client roster includes Oscar and Emmy winners Sanne Wohlenberg (Chernobyl), Erica Kay (Fosse/Verdon), Mary Rae Thewlis (The Americans), Caroline Baron (Mozart in the Jungle), Nikki Penny (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil), Alison O’Brien (The Addams Family), Stephen Smallwood (Patrick Melrose), Montez Monroe (Sweetbitter), Mark Sanger (Gravity), James Wilcox (Hillbilly Elegy), Sean Faden (Mulan), Greg Baxter (Detective Pikachu), Matt Jenkins (Murder on the Orient Express) and Donald Mowat (Spider-Man: Far From Home) among others.

Two of their clients, Kazu Hiro and Vivian Baker, were among the trio that won the Oscar on Sunday for Bombshell in Makeup & Hairstyling.

They join a current UTA Production roster that includes this year’s Oscar Cinematographer winner Roger Deakins, Hoyte Van Hoytema, Rachel Morrison, Matty Libatique, Rodrigo Prieto, Phedon Papamichael, Linus Sandgren, Greig Fraser, Brandon Trost, Ellen Kuras, Patrick Tatopoulos, Nigel Phelps, Michael Wilkinson and Mary Zophres.

In their new roles, Morris and Garber will build out a roster of clients across TV and film, with a focus on female talent and international expansion.

Garber previously had roles at Innovative and Paradigm. Morris began his career at ABC Studios/Disney as a physical production exec before joining WME.